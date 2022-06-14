Dy CM not being allowed to speak at PM event insult of Maharashtra: Supriya Sule

Left Menu

NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister was not allowed to speak in presence of PM Narendra Modi at a temple inauguration event in Dehu, Pune, and termed it as an insult of the state.BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, spoke at the event but Ajit Pawar wasnt allowed to speak, she said.Ajit Pawars office had requested the PMO that he be allowed to speak at the event as he is the Deputy CM and also the guardian minister of the district.

14-06-2022
NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister was not allowed to speak in presence of PM Narendra Modi at a temple inauguration event in Dehu, Pune, and termed it as an insult of the state.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, spoke at the event but Ajit Pawar wasn't allowed to speak, she said.

"Ajit Pawar's office had requested (the PMO) that he be allowed to speak at the event as he is the Deputy CM and also the guardian minister of the district. The PMO did not approve it," she told reporters in Amravati.

"This is very serious, painful, shocking, and not justified. This is an insult to Maharashtra," the Lok Sabha member said.

"Whether to allow Fadnavis to speak is their personal matter but Ajit Pawar, being the Deputy CM, should have been allowed to speak at the Dehu event, Sule said.

