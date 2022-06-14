Left Menu

Gun control bill could be ready in coming days for U.S. Senate debate-Schumer

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:48 IST
Gun control bill could be ready in coming days for U.S. Senate debate-Schumer
Negotiators on a Senate gun control bill could finish writing the text of the legislation soon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday, as he added that he would then move quickly to seek passage by the full chamber.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and Republican Senator John Cornyn "are working with the urgency the situation demands and they are hopeful the legislative texts can be finalized in the coming days," Schumer said in a Senate speech.

