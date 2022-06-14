Gun control bill could be ready in coming days for U.S. Senate debate-Schumer

Negotiators on a Senate gun control bill could finish writing the text of the legislation soon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday, as he added that he would then move quickly to seek passage by the full chamber.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and Republican Senator John Cornyn "are working with the urgency the situation demands and they are hopeful the legislative texts can be finalized in the coming days," Schumer said in a Senate speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)