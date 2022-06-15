Left Menu

Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil sworn-in as Karnataka Lokayukta

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-06-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 10:43 IST
Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil sworn-in as Karnataka Lokayukta
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka High Court Judge, Justice Bhimanagouda Sanganagouda Patil on Wednesday took oath as the state's new Lokayukta.

He took oath in Kannada, which was administered by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan's glass house.

Until his new appointment, which was announced on Tuesday, Justice Patil was serving as the Upalokayukta.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had recommended Justice Patil's appointment as the Lokayukta, after consulting the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, the Chairman Karnataka Legislative Council, the Speaker, Karnataka Legislative Assembly and the Leaders of Opposition in both the Houses of the State Legislature.

The post of the head of anti-corruption ombudsman in the state has been vacant after Justice P Vishwanath Shetty had stepped down as Karnataka Lokayukta in January, after five years of service.

CM Bommai, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, Minister V Somanna, former Lokayuktas Santosh Hegde, Vishwanath Shetty, and several Judges and legislators were among those present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022