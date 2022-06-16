Scientific temper, reasoning-based approach must for progress in life: Sharad Pawar

A day after declining to contest the Presidential poll, NCP chief Sharad Pawar attended a function at Baramati in Maharashtra on Thursday to inaugurate a science center, where he said that scientific temper and reasoning-based approach were necessary for progress in any sphere of life.

On Wednesday, leaders of several opposition parties urged Pawar to be the joint opposition candidate for the Presidential election, to be held on July 18. But, the 81-year-old veteran leader had declined the offer at a meeting convened by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi.

''I would like to state that I have humbly declined the proposal of my candidature,'' Pawar had later tweeted.

He had also asked the leaders to think of other names as possible opposition candidates in their next meeting to be held on June 21 in Delhi. On Thursday morning, Pawar was in the Baramati town of Pune district in Maharashtra for the inauguration of a science and innovation activity center. On the occasion, Pawar said ''a scientific temper and a reasoning-based approach are necessary to be adopted for progress in any sphere of life''. The science center in Baramati will help to achieve this, he added.

