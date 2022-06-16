Kremlin hopes EU leaders will not only discuss weapons in Kyiv visit

The Kremlin said on Thursday it hoped the leaders of France, Germany, and Italy would use their visit to Kyiv to discuss other subjects than the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, and Mario Draghi should use their time with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to take a "realistic look at the state of affairs".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)