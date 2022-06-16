Left Menu

UK PM discussed "unusual" policy decision before ethics adviser quit - spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:42 IST
UK PM discussed "unusual" policy decision before ethics adviser quit - spokesman
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised a "relatively unusual situation" regarding a policy decision that could breach World Trade Organization commitments before his ethics adviser resigned, his spokesman said on Thursday

The spokesman said he could not provide more details because the subject is commercially sensitive.

This was a "relatively unusual situation, but the prime minister would always seek to ensure that he has the right level of advice from all sides," the spokesman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
4
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022