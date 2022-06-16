Left Menu

Zelenskiy: the more weapons we get, the faster Ukraine can free its land

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 19:51 IST
Zelenskiy: the more weapons we get, the faster Ukraine can free its land

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday Russia's invasion amounted to aggression against all of Europe and that the more weapons Ukraine receives from the West, the faster it will be able to liberate its occupied land.

Speaking at a news conference in Kyiv, the Ukrainian leader said he had discussed further sanctions against Russia and post-war reconstruction at talks with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022