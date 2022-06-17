LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazilian pols angry with Petrobras fuel price hikes

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Gas hikes anger Brazilian politicians as election nears Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Friday it will increase gasoline and diesel prices beginning on Saturday, upsetting top politicians as the government struggles to curb rising costs ahead of elections later this year.

President Jair Bolsonaro warned that the company's price hikes could "plunge Brazil into chaos." Meanwhile, Lower House Speaker and Bolsonaro ally Arthur Lira called for the resignation of Petrobras chief Jose Mauro Coelho. On Twitter, Lira called the announced Petrobras' price hikes "an act of corporate terrorism" that "systematically works against the Brazilian people."

Colombians head to the polls as close race concludes Colombians will vote on Sunday for their next president, choosing between leftist Gustavo Petro, who promises profound social reforms, and eccentric business magnate Rodolfo Hernandez, who has found fertile ground in anti-corruption rhetoric despite facing a graft investigation himself.

With polls showing the candidates in a technical tie, the election could be one of the closest in Colombia's recent history. U.S. sanctions more Nicaraguans for deepening Russian ties

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan state-owned mining company Empresa Nicaraguense de Minas (ENIMINAS), accusing President Daniel Ortega's government of deepening ties with Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine. President Daniel Ortega has backed Russian President Vladimir Putin in the conflict.

Earlier this week, Nicaragua's Congress renewed a decade-long decree allowing Russian forces to train in the Central American country, a decision criticized by the United States. Lopez Obrador to ask Biden to meet with Mexican executives

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference that he will propose to U.S. President Joe Biden a meeting with Mexican and U.S. business leaders, in addition to a meeting between the two presidents scheduled for next month. Lopez Obrador said in a press conference Friday that Mexican executives expressed interest in the possible talks. (Compiled by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Louise Heavens)

