Left Menu

Goa TMC lauds Akhada village for protecting mangroves

The Goa Trinamool Congress on Friday lauded the people of Akhada village for protecting mangroves and idolizing them with the intention to instill a sense of devotion.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 17-06-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 23:43 IST
Goa TMC lauds Akhada village for protecting mangroves
Goa TMC leaders at Vitthal Rakhumai mandir of Akhada village in North Goa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa Trinamool Congress on Friday lauded the people of Akhada village for protecting mangroves and idolizing them with the intention to instill a sense of devotion. Highlighting the importance of mangrove forests, Goa's prominent environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar said, "Mangroves lend protection against the rage of the seas, thus saving the people. They are therefore worshipped."

Commending the religious traditions of Akhada village, Goa incharge of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Kirti Azad said, "It is because of the Hindu traditions that Mangroves are worshipped as deity Sakhlyo." In their address to the mediapersons, the Goa TMC leaders thrashed the Bharatiya Janata Party government for "neglecting the environment".

"We have exposed massive mangrove devastation in the areas of Morambi, Merces, and St Cruz. Despite our repeated appeals, the government has taken no action. The Governor does not seem to be concerned about the mass destruction of mangroves," Goa TMC leader Samil Volvaiker alleged during their address to the media persons at Vitthal Rakhumai mandir, Akhada village in North Goa. "It is the BJP government which is presiding over this devastation. BJP's religious deceit stands exposed. They have allowed desecration of Hindu deity Sakhlyo in St Cruz and Morambi," he added.

Expressing similar sentiments, Goa TMC Co-ordinator Rajendra Kakodkar slammed the BJP for "fooling people for electoral gains" and said, "They are violating the sanctity of Hindu Dharma...BJP must give prominence to the ancestors of Akhada who have created a sense of devotion to mangroves. We express solidarity in their fight to protect mangroves." Taking stock of the innumerable environmental illegalities under the BJP-led government, Goa TMC appealed to the Goa governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai to take stern action against the rampant conversion of bunds into roads, encroachment, and the mangroves devastation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit Friday

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award; NBA-Warriors relish 'most unlikely' championship of a dynasty run and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Curry wins his first Finals MVP award; NB...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022