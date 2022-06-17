Goa TMC lauds Akhada village for protecting mangroves

The Goa Trinamool Congress on Friday lauded the people of Akhada village for protecting mangroves and idolizing them with the intention to instill a sense of devotion. Highlighting the importance of mangrove forests, Goa's prominent environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar said, "Mangroves lend protection against the rage of the seas, thus saving the people. They are therefore worshipped."

Commending the religious traditions of Akhada village, Goa incharge of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Kirti Azad said, "It is because of the Hindu traditions that Mangroves are worshipped as deity Sakhlyo." In their address to the mediapersons, the Goa TMC leaders thrashed the Bharatiya Janata Party government for "neglecting the environment".

"We have exposed massive mangrove devastation in the areas of Morambi, Merces, and St Cruz. Despite our repeated appeals, the government has taken no action. The Governor does not seem to be concerned about the mass destruction of mangroves," Goa TMC leader Samil Volvaiker alleged during their address to the media persons at Vitthal Rakhumai mandir, Akhada village in North Goa. "It is the BJP government which is presiding over this devastation. BJP's religious deceit stands exposed. They have allowed desecration of Hindu deity Sakhlyo in St Cruz and Morambi," he added.

Expressing similar sentiments, Goa TMC Co-ordinator Rajendra Kakodkar slammed the BJP for "fooling people for electoral gains" and said, "They are violating the sanctity of Hindu Dharma...BJP must give prominence to the ancestors of Akhada who have created a sense of devotion to mangroves. We express solidarity in their fight to protect mangroves." Taking stock of the innumerable environmental illegalities under the BJP-led government, Goa TMC appealed to the Goa governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai to take stern action against the rampant conversion of bunds into roads, encroachment, and the mangroves devastation. (ANI)

