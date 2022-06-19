Left Menu

French far-right politician Bardella says elections show Macron is in minority

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-06-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 23:55 IST
Jordan Bardella, one of the leaders of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party, said on Sunday that projected parliament election results showed the French people had voted to put re-elected President Emmanuel Macron in a minority.

"Emmanuel Macron has been beaten. He has been put into a minority," he told TF1 TV.

Macron is on course to lose his absolute majority in the National Assembly and control of his reform agenda after the first projections by four pollsters showed Sunday's election delivering a hung parliament.

