French Health Minister Bourguignon set to lose parliament seat - France 2 TV
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-06-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 23:59 IST
- Country:
- France
French Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon is set to lose her seat after France's lower house elections, which will most likely see President Emmanuel Macron lose his absolute majority, France 2 TV said on Sunday, citing estimates.
"It's disappointing but it's a first place," government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
King: French Open should have more women''s night matches
Tennis-French Open champion Swiatek is 'overwhelmed' by Lewandowski support
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ruthless Swiatek crushes Gauff to clinch second French Open title; Tennis-Teary-eyed Gauff says Swiatek is 'on another level' and more
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ruthless Swiatek crushes Gauff to clinch second French Open title; Tennis-Teary-eyed Gauff says Swiatek is 'on another level' and more
French Open: Alexander Zverev confirms 'several' torn lateral ligaments