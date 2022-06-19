Left Menu

French Health Minister Bourguignon set to lose parliament seat - France 2 TV

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-06-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 23:59 IST
French Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon is set to lose her seat after France's lower house elections, which will most likely see President Emmanuel Macron lose his absolute majority, France 2 TV said on Sunday, citing estimates.

"It's disappointing but it's a first place," government spokesperson Olivia Gregoire said.

