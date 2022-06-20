French PM Borne: government will start to seek governing majority "from tomorrow"

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Sunday said that her government will get to work from Monday to reach out to potential partners in order to rally a majority behind it and ensure stability in the euro zone's second-biggest economy. "I have trust in all of us and in our sense of responsibility," said Borne, telling voters: "We want to continue to protect you and ensure your security".

French President Emmanuel Macron and his allies on Sunday lost their absolute majority in the National Assembly and with it control of the reform agenda, a crushing outcome for the newly re-elected president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)