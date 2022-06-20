Agnipath Scheme result of 'rough calculation' of new recruitment paradigms: Manish Tewari

Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday stood in support of the concerns expressed by protestors against the 'Agnipath scheme', a recruitment scheme aiming to induct youth into the Army. He said that the scheme is a result of 'rough calculation' of the impact of new recruitment paradigms.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Tewari wrote, "As an MP from a rural constituency, I stand with the concerns/fears of the youth's desires of joining the armed forces. Politics apart-rough calculation of the impact of new recruitment paradigms on even largest employer army shows that the issue not insurmountable if retirees are transitioned to CAPF's/SPF's." About four days ago, the Congress MP empathised with youth who have concerns over the Agnipath recruitment process.

"I do empathise with youth who have concerns over Agnipath Recruitment Process. The reality is India needs a younger armed force with lighter human footprint savvy on technology and equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry. Armed forces of Union shouldn't be an employment guarantee programme," he said in a tweet. The top military leadership of the country on Sunday stressed that the main motive behind implementing the Agnipath scheme was to bring in more youth into the forces. Lieutenant General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs speaking on the Agnipath scheme, while addressing a press conference, said, "This reform was long pending."

Lt General Puri said, "The announcements regarding the reservations for 'Agniveers announced by the different ministries and departments were pre-planned and not in reaction to the arson that happened after the Agnipath scheme announcement." He said Agniveers will get compensation for one crore rupees if he sacrifices his life in service of the nation. Lt General Puri said, "The 'Agniveers would get the same allowance in areas like Siachen and other areas which are applicable to the regular soldiers serving at present."

He said, "In next 4-5 years, intake of soldiers will be 50,000-60,000 and will increase to 90,000 - 1 lakh subsequently." He said the process to recruit 46,000 Agniveers started to analyse the scheme and to build up infrastructure capacity. Air Marshal Suraj Jha, Air Officer Personnel said IAF will begin Recruitment under Agniveers under Agnipath Scheme from June 24 onwards. Air Marshal Jha said the first batch would be enrolled by December and training would commence by December 30. (ANI)

