Bengal Assembly passes motion condemning Nupur Sharma remarks
The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad.It was tabled by the states Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee during the Mention Hour. The opposition BJP, meanwhile, staged a walkout from the assembly, shouting slogans against the state government.
It was tabled by the state’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee during the Mention Hour. The motion was an unscheduled one, and it did not name anyone as the matter is sub judice.
''I strongly condemn the remarks made by certain leaders. Those were part of a greater design to spread hatred among communities ahead of the Lok Sabha polls,'' Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in the assembly. The opposition BJP, meanwhile, staged a walkout from the assembly, shouting slogans against the state government.
