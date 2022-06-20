Delhi BJP levels graft charges against AAP govt after L-G nod to probe into building hospitals

Delhi BJP leaders on Monday accused the AAP government of indulging in ''corruption'' a day after Lt Governor V K Saxena allowed the Anti-Corruption Branch to probe allegations of irregularities in the building of seven temporary hospitals during Covid.

BJP MP from Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari, who had complained about the matter, alleged the Arvind Kejriwal government had passed a tender for Rs 1,216 crore which was later raised to Rs 1,256 crore.

''Even political vultures would be put to shame seeing the new methods of corruption by the Kejriwal government during a disaster like Covid,'' he said.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta alleged that there was a ''scam'' in the construction of the temporary hospitals.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the ruling AAP over the BJP's allegations.

Official sources said the LG granted the ''long-pending'' permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to probe the allegations of irregularities in awarding tenders against the then chief engineer and the current chief engineer of the Delhi PWD.

''The ACB had in 2020 sought permission to proceed in the matter of irregularities in the construction of seven temporary hospitals under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The permission was delayed due to various reasons,'' said a senior officer.

The Delhi BJP president said the party's MPs, MLAs and office-bearers will visit the seven temporary hospitals on June 22 to ''expose'' the truth about the Kejriwal government's ''hollow'' announcements.

Adesh Gupta also urged the people to share any information they have about the Kejriwal government's ''corruption'' on an email address -- corruptionofkejriwal@gmail.com -- saying the BJP has launched a massive campaign against it.

Tiwari and Gupta claimed the Delhi government's expenditure committee had cleared a proposal worth Rs 1,210 crore on August 10, 2021, for setting up seven temporary hospitals for Covid treatment. Later, Rs 1,256 crore was cleared for the same, they alleged.

''The fact is in Raghuvir Nagar and Kirari where these facilities were to be provided, hospitals already existed there. This way, the Kejriwal government indulged in corruption worth Rs 1,256 crore,'' Tiwari and Gupta alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)