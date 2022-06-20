Left Menu

Haryana BJP to leverage social media to scuttle 'rumours' about 'Agnipath'

Haryana BJP president O P Dhankar on Monday held a meeting here in the city to review protests in Haryana against the centres Agnipath scheme, launched to recruit soldiers on short term contract.Dhankar announced a major online and offline campaign to reach out to the youths and create awareness about the scheme.The party announced it will rope in ex-servicemen to get their point across.These soldiers have been an inspiration to the youths in their respective villages and cities.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 20-06-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 23:49 IST
Haryana BJP to leverage social media to scuttle 'rumours' about 'Agnipath'
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana BJP president O P Dhankar on Monday held a meeting here in the city to review protests in Haryana against the centre’s Agnipath scheme, launched to recruit soldiers on short term contract.

Dhankar announced a major online and offline campaign to reach out to the youths and create awareness about the scheme.

The party announced it will rope in ex-servicemen to get their point across.

''These soldiers have been an inspiration to the youths in their respective villages and cities. They will go to each house and explain what they stand to achieve by being an ‘Agniveer’,” said Dhankhar.

“Their word will be impartial and free from any political or personal motive. We will be reaching out to young people at schools, colleges, and coaching centres,'' he said. Rajya Sabha MP and retired lieutenant general D P Vats called the scheme “revolutionary”, saying it will take Indian armed forces miles ahead. ''We have to match international defence standards and having a young force is one of its key requirements. It's not just the nation which would gain but also the young men who will have better career prospects.

“The majority of protesters are not completely privy to matters but we shall fight rumours with complete knowledge,'' said Vats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
3
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
4
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summit this week

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine president expects Russia attacks to intensify with EU summi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022