WB Univ of Health Sciences Bill passed, replaces guv with CM as chancellor

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:36 IST
The West Bengal University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which replaces the governor with the chief minister as the chancellor was passed in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The Bill will come into effect immediately.

The Bill was passed by 134 votes for it and 51 against. BJP opposed it.

The Bengal Assembly has 294 seats.

The Bill was introduced by the state Minister of State for Health, Chandrima Bhattacharya and was first passed by voice votes. Taking part in the discussion on the bill, BJP chief whip in the Assembly, Manoj Tigga and other MLAs Agnimitra Paul, Makut Mani Adhikari, Shankar Ghosh and Ambika Roy opposed the bill, while ruling party Nirmal Majhi, Madhusudan Bhattacharya, Saptorshi Banerjee spoke in support of it.

