Announcement of Droupadi Murmu as presidential candidate will take tribal pride to new heights: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the decision to nominate former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu as NDA candidate for presidential election and said the move will work to take the tribal pride to new heights.In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said the announcement of Murmus candidature for President is a reflection of the unwavering resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of women and tribals.Today is a very important moment for the country, when NDA under the leadership of narendramodi and JPNadda has announced Mrs. Droupadi Murmu as its candidate for President.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 23:25 IST
  Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the decision to nominate former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu as NDA candidate for presidential election and said the move will work to take the tribal pride to new heights.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said the announcement of Murmu's candidature for President is a reflection of the unwavering resolve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of women and tribals.

“Today is a very important moment for the country, when NDA under the leadership of @narendramodi and @JPNadda has announced Mrs. Droupadi Murmu as its candidate for President. This decision will work to take tribal pride to new heights. I congratulate Modi for this,” he said.

The home minister said whether it is women empowerment or restoring the pride of tribal identity under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the amount of work done in this direction in the last eight years has never been seen before.

Shah said Murmu has made a special identity in public life by spreading awareness about education in the tribal society and serving the public for a long time as a public representative.

“I wish her all the best on becoming a candidate for this dignified post and I am sure she will definitely win,” he said.

