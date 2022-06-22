Left Menu

PM Modi to visit Germany, UAE from June 26-28

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 13:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a three-day visit to Germany and the United Arab Emirates beginning Sunday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi will visit Germany from June 26 to June 27 to attend the G7 summit.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, for the G7 Summit under the German Presidency on June 26 and 27,'' the MEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said Modi will travel to the UAE from Germany on June 28.

''After attending the G7 Summit, the prime minister will be traveling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28 to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President, and Abu Dhabi ruler,'' the MEA said.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

