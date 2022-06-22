Left Menu

Bulgaria's government collapses in no-confidence vote

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 22-06-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's government collapsed on Wednesday in a no-confidence vote in parliament over its fiscal and economic policies, potentially setting the stage for a fresh round of elections.

Opposition parties and former ruling ally ITN toppled the coalition government that took office in December in a 123-116 vote, thrusting the European Union country into a new round of political turmoil amid a war in Ukraine and surging inflation.

Wednesday's vote meant Petkov's centrist PP party now has a second chance to propose a government to the parliament. If it fails to do so, two more attempts by other parties can be made before the president appoints a caretaker cabinet and calls snap elections.

