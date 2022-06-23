Left Menu

AIADMK meet throws weight behind EPS, sticks to single leader demand

The AIADMK General Council meeting here on Thursday rejected all the 23 proposed resolutions and announced that the one and only demand of GC members is to bring in a system of a single leadership for the party, favouring Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami.As soon as the meet commenced amid chaotic scenes of slogan shouting, the process of passage of already decided resolutions were taken up.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-06-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 12:07 IST
AIADMK meet throws weight behind EPS, sticks to single leader demand
  • Country:
  • India

The AIADMK General Council meeting here on Thursday rejected all the 23 proposed resolutions and announced that the one and only demand of GC members is to bring in a system of a single leadership for the party, favouring Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami.

As soon as the meet commenced amid chaotic scenes of slogan shouting, the process of passage of already decided resolutions were taken up. The first of them was proposed by Coordinator O Panneerselvam and seconded by Palaniswami, who addressed the former as 'brother' in his brief remarks. Soon, senior leader C Ve Shanmugam who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha announced that all resolutions ''are rejected by the General Council.'' Deputy Secretary K P Munusamy said all the GC members have rejected all the 23 proposed resolutions. ''Their one and only demand is for a single leadership.'' When such a resolution favouring a single leadership (favouring EPS) is taken up and passed, all other resolutions would be adopted as and when the GC is convened in future, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022