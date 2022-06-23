Atmakuru Assembly by-election: 46 per cent polling recorded till 2 PM

About 46 per cent polling has been reported till 2 PM in the by-election to the Atmakuru Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Sources in the Election Commission here said no untoward incidents have been reported so far during the by-poll.

In Battepadu village in Atmakuru mandal, an Independent candidate T Sasidhar Reddy raised an objection over the alleged campaigning inside a polling station by the ruling YSRC activists. He alleged that the authorities were turning a blind eye to it and picked up an argument with police.

Following intervention by senior officials, the issue subsided even as the polling continued unhindered.

The by-election is being held to fill the vacancy caused due to the death of then Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February. His younger brother Vikram Reddy is the ruling YSR Congress candidate and he is locked in a contest with BJP's G Bharat Kumar Yadav.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of polling, according to state Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena.

