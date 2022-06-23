Bypoll day: Agartala records highest voters' turnout, Delhi witnesses least

With the voting underway in seven constituencies in the country on Thursday, the national capital recorded the least number of voters' turnout since 1 pm, while the Agartala segment of Tripura recorded the maximum. 26.24 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Rajinder Nagar of the national capital while 44.81 per cent voter turnout was witnessed in Jharkhand's Mandar till 1 pm today.

As per the data, more than 45 per cent voters' turnout was recorded in each of the four segments of Tripura. 46.56 per cent turn out was recorded in Jubarajnagar of Tripura, 53.50 per cent in Surma, and 52.16 per cent turn out of voters in Town Bardowali. Meanwhile, the capital city of Tripura, Agartala observed the highest turnover of 54.20 per cent till 1 pm.

The bypolls were necessitated in these seats due to the resignations of the legislators in two seats, disqualification of an MLA in one, and the death of one of the MLAs midterm. The Atmakur constituency of Andhra Pradesh also witnessed a voters' turnout of 44.13 per cent till this noon.

Notably, in the national capital, 1,64,698 comprising 92,221 Male; 72,473 Female; and four Third Gender voters, including 591 PwD Electors, 39 Visually Impaired Electors, and 64 Service Voters will be deciding the fate of the candidates of Rajinder Nagar bypolls. In Jharkhand, the district administration has put in place a three-tier security layer around the 433 polling booths for fair and violence-free voting till 4 pm.

Mandar used to be a Naxal hotbed a few years back. Hyper-sensitive booths would be manned by the CRPF and SSB, said officials. The seat is a tribal reserved seat with a tribal population of around 1.75 lakh.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the ruling UPA has 48 MLAs - JMM 30, Congress 17 and RJD one. The NDA has 28 MLAs with BJP having 26 and AJSU two. (ANI)

