BJP forms seven-member team to prepare for Lok Sabha polls 2024

Bharatiya Janata Party has started preparations for Lok Sabha elections 2024, sources said on Thursday adding that a team has been formed to capitalize on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially during the election rallies. The BJP president has announced a Prime Minister's Coordination Toli (team) of seven people. The party's general secretary Tarun Chugh has been made the convener. Party's National Secretary Rituraj Sinha is the co-convener. Arvind Menon, Alka Gurjar, Pradyuman Kumar, Rajkumar Phulwariyan and Rohit Chahal have been inducted into the team.

Notably, during the election campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi had held more than 100 rallies and travelled about one lakh kilometres. In March 2022, Prime Minister Modi had said the five State Assembly election results have put a stamp of approval on BJP's pro-poor and proactive governance.

Addressing party karyakartas at party headquarters in New Delhi after emerging victorious in four States, PM Modi had said that despite being in Government in three States Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, the vote share of BJP has increased. He said, in Goa BJP has emerged as the single largest party. PM Modi said, even after being in power for 10 years, the number of BJP seats in the state has increased. He said BJP has created history in Uttarakhand too. The Prime Minister said Uttar Pradesh has given many Prime Ministers to the country, but this is the first instance that a Chief Minister who has completed a five-year term has been re-elected.

PM Modi said that over the years, the Government has not only improved the governance delivery system, but also brought transparency in the process. He said BJP assures the poor that government facilities will reach every poor person. In his address, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said, people once again reposed their faith and put their stamp of approval on Prime Minister's welfare programmes and policies. (ANI)

