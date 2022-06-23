Left Menu

BJP forms seven-member team to prepare for Lok Sabha polls 2024

Bharatiya Janata Party has started preparations for Lok Sabha elections 2024, sources said on Thursday adding that a team has been formed to capitalize on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially during the election rallies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 21:38 IST
BJP forms seven-member team to prepare for Lok Sabha polls 2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party has started preparations for Lok Sabha elections 2024, sources said on Thursday adding that a team has been formed to capitalize on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially during the election rallies. The BJP president has announced a Prime Minister's Coordination Toli (team) of seven people. The party's general secretary Tarun Chugh has been made the convener. Party's National Secretary Rituraj Sinha is the co-convener. Arvind Menon, Alka Gurjar, Pradyuman Kumar, Rajkumar Phulwariyan and Rohit Chahal have been inducted into the team.

Notably, during the election campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi had held more than 100 rallies and travelled about one lakh kilometres. In March 2022, Prime Minister Modi had said the five State Assembly election results have put a stamp of approval on BJP's pro-poor and proactive governance.

Addressing party karyakartas at party headquarters in New Delhi after emerging victorious in four States, PM Modi had said that despite being in Government in three States Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, the vote share of BJP has increased. He said, in Goa BJP has emerged as the single largest party. PM Modi said, even after being in power for 10 years, the number of BJP seats in the state has increased. He said BJP has created history in Uttarakhand too. The Prime Minister said Uttar Pradesh has given many Prime Ministers to the country, but this is the first instance that a Chief Minister who has completed a five-year term has been re-elected.

PM Modi said that over the years, the Government has not only improved the governance delivery system, but also brought transparency in the process. He said BJP assures the poor that government facilities will reach every poor person. In his address, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda said, people once again reposed their faith and put their stamp of approval on Prime Minister's welfare programmes and policies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022