Development stops wherever Cong comes to power: Raje

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-06-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 21:39 IST
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday targeted the Congress, saying development halts whenever it comes to power.

Exuding confidence of winning next year’s Assembly polls in the state, she said the BJP will get the stalled work completed after coming to power.

Raje, who is also the BJP's national vice-president, was speaking at a programme organised on the death anniversary of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Mount Abu. According to a statement issued here, Raje while pointing to the Assembly elections to be held at the end of next year, said after one and a half years, the BJP government will be formed and the stalled works will be completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

