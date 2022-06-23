Development stops wherever Cong comes to power: Raje
- Country:
- India
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Thursday targeted the Congress, saying development halts whenever it comes to power.
Exuding confidence of winning next year’s Assembly polls in the state, she said the BJP will get the stalled work completed after coming to power.
Raje, who is also the BJP's national vice-president, was speaking at a programme organised on the death anniversary of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Mount Abu. According to a statement issued here, Raje while pointing to the Assembly elections to be held at the end of next year, said after one and a half years, the BJP government will be formed and the stalled works will be completed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vasundhara Raje
- Rajasthan
- Jana Sangh
- Assembly
- Congress
- Syama
- Mount Abu
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha polls: Rajasthan Cong MLA writes to EC, alleges horse trading bid by Subhash Chandra, BJP
Rajasthan: Narcotics dropped by Pak drone seized, four held
Rajasthan minister receives 'threat' call; FIR registered
Rajasthan CM Gehlot working to save his chair: BJP's Arun Singh
AAP dissolves its Gujarat organisation structure ahead of Assembly polls