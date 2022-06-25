Left Menu

Ukraine stands with Moldova against threats from Russia - foreign minister

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-06-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 15:47 IST
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
Ukraine stands with Moldova in response to renewed threats from Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday, after Moscow warned of negative consequences over the two countries becoming candidates for EU membership.

"We stand with the people and the government of friendly Moldova amid renewed threats coming from Moscow. All Russia has left is spitting out threats at other states after decades of failed policies based on aggression, coercion, and disrespect," Kuleba said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

