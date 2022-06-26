Nadda lauds BJP's historic win in UP bypolls

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 17:49 IST
Hailing the BJP's victory in the two Lok Sabha by-polls in Uttar Pradesh as historic, party president J P Nadda on Sunday said it reflects people's faith in the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP's victory in Rampur and Azamgarh, considered difficult seats for the party, is significant as these were earlier held by Samajwadi Party stalwart Azam Khan and its president Akhilesh Yadav, both of whom resigned after being elected to the state assembly.

Nadda also congratulated Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha for his win in the assembly bypoll and also that of two other party candidates.

''Congratulations to Chief Minister Manik Saha for winning the assembly poll from his constituency and to all Tripura BJP leaders for winning three out of four seats in the bypolls. This is the result of your hard work and the faith of the people in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' he said.

