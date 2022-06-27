Left Menu

Cong holds protests against Agnipath scheme in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 15:57 IST
Representative image
Congress leaders and workers on Monday held protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme in all 200 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who held a dharna at Laxmangarh in Sikar, demanded that the scheme to recruit soldiers on a four-year contract be withdrawn.

"Agnipath scheme is not in the interest of the country and the youths. The government will have to withdraw the scheme," Dotasra said.

Former leader of the opposition and chairman of State Agro Development Board Rameshwar Dudi while addressing a dharna in Bikaner's Nokha said, "The government has introduced the scheme to crush the dreams of lakhs of youths who aspire to join the armed forces to serve the nation." Similar dharnas were held in other constituencies as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

