President Kovind offers prayers at Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 15:59 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo) Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind paid obeisance at the famed Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The president was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Amid chanting of Vedic hymns, the dignitaries jointly performed the most auspicious ''Dehri Pujan'' at the temple, priest Gyanendra Kishor Goswami said.

After washing the symbolic 'Dehri' (doorsill) with rose water, the dignitaries applied perfume on it and then offered flowers and fruits, the priest said.

According to the priest, as a symbolic prayer for the welfare of the country, five earthen lamps were also lit by the president and others on the occasion.

On his arrival at the temple, the president was accorded a grand welcome by six inmates of the Krishna Kutir Ashram, Vrindavan.

To tackle the monkey menace on the temple premises during the high-profile visit, adequate security personnel were deployed in addition to half-a-dozen langurs.

The puja at the Bankey Bihari Temple passed off peacefully, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.

Earlier, on his arrival in Vrindavan, the president was received by Governor Patel and Chief Minister Adityanath, and some of his cabinet colleagues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

