Left Menu

Centre shamelessly using ED against Oppn, nation heading towards one-party rule: Gopal Rai

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Monday alleged the Centre is shamelessly misusing the Enforcement Directorate against opposition parties that dare to raise their voice against the BJP, and said it seems the nation is heading towards one-party rule.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:06 IST
Centre shamelessly using ED against Oppn, nation heading towards one-party rule: Gopal Rai
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai on Monday alleged the Centre is ''shamelessly'' misusing the Enforcement Directorate against opposition parties that dare to raise their voice against the BJP, and said it seems the nation is heading towards the one-party rule. It's not a secret anymore and it's not about one or two opposition parties. The central government is now misusing the ED against all the parties that dare to speak against the BJP, Rai told reporters here while responding to a query on Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's judicial custody in an alleged money laundering case.

''Central agencies were misused earlier too. But now they are being misused openly and brazenly. I think it's the beginning of a new era in India. The nation is heading towards a one-party rule,'' he said.

Be it Jain, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi or Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut. The names do not even matter anymore. This is an act against the country's constitutional principles, Rai claimed.

A special CBI court on Monday refused to extend the judicial custody of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in the alleged case.

The ED on Monday summoned Shiv Sena leader Raut in an alleged money laundering case of 2018. Gandhi was recently questioned by the central agency in an alleged money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022