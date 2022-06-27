Left Menu

Agnipath will lower spirit of army aspirants, says Congress leader

The Agnipath scheme introduced by the Union government would aggravate unemployment in the country and undermine the spirit of aspiring youth who ardently wish to join the armed forces, senior Congress leader and former minister B Ramanath Rai said Monday.Addressing reporters here, Rai contested the Central governments claim that the scheme is to help the unemployed.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-06-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 19:23 IST
Agnipath will lower spirit of army aspirants, says Congress leader
  • Country:
  • India

The Agnipath scheme introduced by the Union government would aggravate unemployment in the country and undermine the spirit of aspiring youth who ardently wish to join the armed forces, senior Congress leader and former minister B Ramanath Rai said Monday.

Addressing reporters here, Rai contested the Central government’s claim that the scheme is to help the unemployed. With the scheme, the Centre is doing injustice to the youth who have already been selected and are waiting for their medical certificates.

He said as per previous norms, five years’ service in government entitles an employee to receive gratuity and other benefits. The Union government has designed the Agnipath scheme for four years deliberately to deny the benefits to the youth, Rai alleged.

He said the promise made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create two crore jobs annually in the country has not been fulfilled yet. The BJP is only interested in creating chaos and confusion without addressing real issues, he alleged.

He said the Congress would launch a campaign against the scheme at the constituency-level all over the country. DCC president Harish Kumar, former MLC Naveen D’Souza and other Congress leaders were present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022