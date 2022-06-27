Western nations on Monday pledged unwavering support for Ukraine in the war with Russia, including more sanctions on Moscow and air-defence systems, as Russian forces closed in on the last big city still held by Ukrainian troops in eastern Luhansk province. FIGHTING

* A Russian missile struck a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, killing at least two people and wounding 20, senior Ukrainian officials said. * Russian shelling of the city of Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine killed four people and wounded 19, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram.

* Russia's defence ministry said it had hit a factory belonging to a missile manufacturer in Kyiv, but denied it was responsible for a missile that hit a residential area in the city. * The city of Lysychansk is suffering "catastrophic" damage from shelling, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on Telegram, days after its twin Sievierodonetsk fell to pro-Russian forces.

* Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said missiles that struck the central city of Cherkasy on Sunday hit a strategic bridge linking the country's west with eastern battlefields. * A missile strike in the Odesa region destroyed homes, causing a fire, and injuring six, including a child, said Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the regional administration.

ECONOMY AND DIPLOMACY * Russia defaulted on its international bonds for the first time in more than a century, the White House said, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system. Russia rejected the claim.

* The Group of Seven rich democracies will commit on Tuesday to a new package of coordinated actions meant to raise pressure on Russia, including sanctions on gold, and will finalise plans for a price cap on Russian oil, a senior U.S. official said. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked the G7 to provide missile defence systems, and said the time was not right to negotiate with Russia.

* Zelenskiy was focused on securing an "advantageous position" in its conflict with Russia in months rather than years, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, with a European official saying the Ukrainian leader wanted the war to be over by winter. * The G7 leaders wealthy democracies pledged to stand with Ukraine "for as long as it takes" by cranking up sanctions on Russia and backing security commitments for Kyiv in a post-war settlement.

* The United States is likely to announce this week the purchase of an advanced medium- to long-range surface-to-air missile defence system for Ukraine, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. * U.S. President Joe Biden raised the tariff rate on certain Russian imports to 35% as a result of suspending Russia's "most favored nation" trading status.

QUOTES * "We have to stay together," Biden told allies, as world vowed more sanctions on Russia at the G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps. (Compiled by Himani Sarkar and Catherine Evans)

