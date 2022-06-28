Left Menu

Biden to announce extension of U.S. troop presence in Poland -NBC News

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2022 03:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 03:35 IST
President Joe Biden plans to announce an extension of some of the increased U.S. troop presence in Poland and changes to U.S. deployments in several Baltic nations that he authorized ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, NBC News reported on Monday, citing officials. The changes to the U.S. troop footprint could affect countries such as Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, NBC reported.

To the extent there could be new troops deploying to the region on a more permanent basis, officials said the number would be minimal, but several hundred could remain in Poland on a more permanent basis, NBC reported.

