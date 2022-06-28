Cong pays tributes to Narasimha Rao on birth anniversary

The Congress on Tuesday paid tributes to former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao on his 101st birth anniversary, saying his contributions to the nation shall always be remembered.

Rao, a veteran Congress leader who served a full five year term after taking over as prime minister in 1991, is credited with liberalising the Indian economy and effecting transformational changes.

''On his birth anniversary, we honour the former Prime Minister of India, P. V. Narasimha Rao. He is credited with doing away with the Licence Raj in India, and ushered the country into an era of economic reforms. His contributions to the nation shall always be remembered,'' the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also paid tributes to Rao and hailed his contribution to the country.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Shashi Tharoor tweeted, '''Change is the only constant': Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's catchphrase as he ushered in dramatic changes in India's foreign policy in the guise of continuity.'' Former Union minister M Pallam Raju said Rao was the political architect of India's economic reforms, launched in June 1991, with Manmohan Singh providing the detailed designs.

''It was a great ‘Jugalbandhi’ that transformed India!'' he said.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said on Twitter, ''Our homage to Former Prime Minister, P V.garu on his birth anniversary. A Gandhi loyalist. PV garu led the economic transformation of the country through liberalisation. He implemented Rajiv’s vision for 21 st century. A Son of Telangana and leader of India.'' PTI ASK ASK DV DV

