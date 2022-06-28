Left Menu

Mamata questions arrest of Zubair & Setalvad, claims those who spread hatred are roaming free

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over the arrests of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and social activist Teesta Setalvad for trying to expose the truth and wondered how those who spread hatred among communities are roaming free.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:48 IST
Mamata questions arrest of Zubair & Setalvad, claims those who spread hatred are roaming free
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over the arrests of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and social activist Teesta Setalvad for ''trying to expose the truth'' and wondered how those who spread hatred among communities are roaming free. Addressing a party meeting in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, Banerjee also attacked the Centre over the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, calling it a "major scam and another example of Jumla politics" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "Why have you arrested Mohammed Zubair and Teesta Setalvad? What wrong have they done? Does speaking out the truth or exposing the truth a crime? Those who are speaking out against this government are either harassed by using agencies or are arrested," Banerjee said.

In an apparent reference to controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad, she alleged that those who spread hatred and violence in the country are not being arrested.

"Those who spread hatred and violence in the country are not being arrested; no action is being taken. Those who create animosity among communities are not even touched by them (BJP). But those who fight against such people are being harassed," she said. Speaking on the Agnipath scheme, Banerjee said the Centre must extend the retirement age of soldiers recruited under it to 60 years, claiming that they would stare at an uncertain future at the end of the four-year contract.

''Recently I received a communication where I was requested that those Agniveers, after four years, should get the opportunity in state government jobs. It is a mess created by the Centre, and they have to clean it. We will not take the onus," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022