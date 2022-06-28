Left Menu

Focus on governance instead of giving speeches: Rahul to PM on falling Rupee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 19:07 IST
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over the falling value of the rupee and said one would have to focus on governance rather than giving speeches to arrest the deteriorating condition of the economy.

His remarks came as the value of the rupee fell to Rs 78.83 per US dollar, its weakest ever.

To attack the prime minister, Gandhi quoted Modi's words as Gujarat chief minister targeting then central government led by the Congress-led UPA.

'''There is a competition between the government and the Rupee as to whose value is falling faster and who will go ahead' - Who had said this? To arrest the deteriorating condition of the country's economy, instead of speech, attention needs to be paid to governance. But the prime minister is not capable of doing this,'' the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

The rupee plunged by 48 paise to close at record low of 78.85 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent foreign capital outflows and a surge in crude oil prices.

During the session, the rupee touched an all-time low of 78.8550 against the American currency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

