Left Menu

Congress will disintegrate, struggle for existence if Gandhi family quits leadership: Vivek Tankha

Because we know that if the Gandhi family leaves the leadership, the Congress will disintegrate to the degree that we may not be able to save its existence, Tankha told reporters here.Terming the Gandhi family a unifying factor, the 65-year-old Congress leader said the party can fight against the Narendra Modi government only because of the leadership of the Gandhis.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-06-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 21:46 IST
Congress will disintegrate, struggle for existence if Gandhi family quits leadership: Vivek Tankha
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the upcoming organisational elections, senior Congress leader Vivek Tankha on Tuesday said if the Gandhi family steps aside from the leadership, the party will disintegrate to such an extent that it will become difficult to save its existence.

“There is no difference of opinion that the Congress party is rallying behind the Gandhi family and is loyal to them. Because we know that if the Gandhi family leaves the leadership, the Congress will disintegrate to the degree that we may not be able to save its existence,'' Tankha told reporters here.

Terming the Gandhi family a “unifying factor,” the 65-year-old Congress leader said the party can fight against the Narendra Modi government only because of the leadership of the Gandhis. “Among the Opposition leaders, it is only Rahul Gandhi who criticises PM Modi the most,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Tankha, however, added that Congress will choose its leader when organizational polls will be held in September.

It can be recalled that Tankha was the part of the G 23 group of Congress leaders who had written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi demanding organisational reforms and a full-time president.

One of the most vocal members of this group, Kapil Sibal, had already left the Congress party and filed the Rajya Sabha nomination as an Independent candidate backed by Samajwadi Party.

Tankha said Sibal had taken this step out of his own accord. The Congress never asked him to leave the party, he added.

Referring to the political crisis in Maharashtra, Tankha alleged that the BJP has launched an orchestrated campaign to topple the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.

''In a democracy, governments are formed in the House (parliament or state assemblies), but BJP has distorted the democracy and set a new trend in which governments are formed and pulled down by confining MLAs in hotels like captives,'' he alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022