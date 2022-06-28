Left Menu

French parliament elects Braun-Pivet as new speaker

PTI | Paris | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:38 IST
French parliament elects Braun-Pivet as new speaker
  • Country:
  • France

France's lower house of parliament on Tuesday elected Yaël Braun-Pivet of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance as its new speaker, the first woman to hold the post.

The National Assembly opened its first session Tuesday since legislative elections this month shook up France's political landscape, depriving Macron's party of its majority. Macron's alliance still has the most seats but no longer enough to comfortably adopt laws.

The leftist Nupes coalition is the biggest opposition force, and hopes to challenge Macron's plans to cut taxes and raise the retirement age.

The far-right party of three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen won a record number of seats, and is expected to press for anti-immigration policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022