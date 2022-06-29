Left Menu

Kerala CM condemns killing of tailor in Rajasthan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condemned the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthans Udaipur city and said such heinous acts will only serve to upset our harmonious living.He also urged the authorities to take stringent action against the culprits, while appealing to everyone to maintain peace and calm.Strongly condemn the barbaric murder in Udaipur.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-06-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 00:30 IST
Kerala CM condemns killing of tailor in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday condemned the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur city and said such heinous acts will only serve to upset our harmonious living.

He also urged the authorities to take stringent action against the culprits, while appealing to everyone to maintain peace and calm.

''Strongly condemn the barbaric murder in #Udaipur. Request the authorities to take stern action against those responsible. Such heinous acts would only serve to upset our harmonious living. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and calm and let the law take its course,'' Vijayan tweeted.

Two men with a cleaver murdered a tailor in Udaipur and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam, triggering stray cases of violence in the Rajasthan city, a part of which was placed under curfew.

The men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, were arrested in this connection. PTI TGB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

MI organise three-week UK exposure trip for Indian domestic players

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; coronavirus can impair blood sugar processing by organs; Monkeypox case count rises to more than 3,400 globally, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: Epstein-Barr may play a role in some long COVID; corona...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022