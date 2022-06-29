Left Menu

Former county clerk Anderson wins Republican nomination for Colorado secretary of state

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2022 07:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 07:19 IST
Former county clerk Anderson wins Republican nomination for Colorado secretary of state
Pam Anderson, a former county clerk, won the Republican nomination to run for Colorado secretary of state, Edison Research projected on Tuesday, beating a rival who faces criminal election tampering charges.

Anderson beat Tina Peters, also a county clerk, who has been charged with seven counts of identity theft and criminal impersonation due to her attempts to prove Donald Trump's false claims that 2020 U.S. election was rigged. Multiple courts and extensive state investigations have found these claims are false.

Anderson will face a Democratic opponent in the Nov. 8 general election for the role, which would put her in charge of the state's election apparatus.

