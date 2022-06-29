Left Menu

Israel's Knesset set to dissolve by midnight triggering snap election

But even with lawmakers grappling over the exact election date, either Oct. 25 or Nov. 1, the campaign has already become dominated by the possible comeback of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Lapid and Bennett ended Netanyahu's record reign a year ago by forming a rare alliance of rightists, liberals and Arab parties, which lasted longer than many expected but faltered in recent amid infighting.

Israel was headed on Wednesday toward its fifth election in less than four years, plunging it deeper into political uncertainty as it grapples with rising living costs and renewed international efforts to revive a nuclear deal with Iran. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett moved last week to dissolve the parliament after infighting made his ruling coalition no longer tenable. The Knesset set a deadline for midnight on Wednesday for a final vote to dissolve.

Once the calling of a snap election gets the Knesset's final approval, Israel's center-left foreign minister, Yair Lapid, will take over from Bennett as prime minister of a caretaker government with limited powers. But even with lawmakers grappling over the exact election date, either Oct. 25 or Nov. 1, the campaign has already become dominated by the possible comeback of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lapid and Bennett ended Netanyahu's record reign a year ago by forming a rare alliance of rightists, liberals, and Arab parties, which lasted longer than many expected but faltered in recent amid infighting. Netanyahu, now opposition leader, has been delighted by the end of what he has called the worst government in Israel's history. He hopes to win a sixth term in office despite being on trial for corruption on charges he denies.

Surveys have shown his right-wing Likud party leading the polls but still short of a governing majority despite the support of allied religious and nationalist parties. Lawmakers from the pro-Netanyahu bloc have said they were working to form a new government before parliament dissolves. That scenario, which appears remote, would scupper an early election.

