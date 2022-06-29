Left Menu

Maha political crisis: Shiv Sena workers march in Nagpur to show solidarity for Uddhav

Shiv Sena workers took out a padyatra foot march in Maharashtras Nagpur on Wednesday to show solidarity for party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid the rebellion by party MLAs. Large number of Sena workers, including women, marched from Jhansi Rani square and raised slogans against party leader Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs supporting him. The party will bounce back stronger and Sena cadre is standing firm by Uddhav and Aaditya Thackrey, Tiwari said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-06-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 17:04 IST
Maha political crisis: Shiv Sena workers march in Nagpur to show solidarity for Uddhav
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena workers took out a padyatra (foot march) in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Wednesday to show solidarity for party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid the rebellion by party MLAs. Large number of Sena workers, including women, marched from Jhansi Rani square and raised slogans against party leader Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs supporting him. Over a week after the Shiv Sena legislators led by Shinde rebelled against the party, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, the party's Nagpur city unit chief Nitin Tiwari said that irrespective of the results of the floor test, the Sena will stand firm by Thackeray ''This is not the first time that the party has had to bear such wounds. This has happened in the past as well when Raj Thackeray, Narayan Rane and others left the fold. The party will bounce back stronger and Sena cadre is standing firm by Uddhav and Aaditya Thackrey,'' Tiwari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022