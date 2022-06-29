Politics of appeasement reason behind incidents like Udaipur killing, says new Azamgarh MP

Newly elected BJP MP from Azamgarh Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' on Wednesday held ''politics of appeasement for votes'' as the reason behind incidents such as the killing in Udaipur.

The Bhojpuri actor also said only ''nationalism'' will prevail in the country.

''The Udaipur incident is highly condemnable and such incidents are caused due to politics of appeasement for votes. Stern action should be taken (against the accused) so that no one dares to repeat it,'' Yadav said here in response to a question on the killing.

Kanhaiya Lal Teli, a tailor, was murdered on Tuesday at his shop in Rajasthan's Udaipur for allegedly sharing a provocative remark made by now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.

Yadav also visited the Gorakhnath temple post which he watched Bollywood flick 'Major' with BJP workers.

When asked about the opposition's alleged jibes at him calling him a performer during the campaign, Yadav said, ''It is their ignorance... My guru Yogi ji says that art is God gift. When I saw the statue of 'Nataraj' (deity) in the temple, I smiled because they not only mocked the gift of God but also the God. This is the reason there are nowhere, they losing in their strong constituencies.'' Azamgarh has been considered Samajwadi Party's (SP) bastion.

''Samajwadi Party has now become 'samaptwadi' (end) party,'' he said, adding, ''Only Rashtrawad (nationalism) will prevail and this concept is in favour of the country.'' Yadav also praised the chief minister and said Yogi Adityanath is his his guru who brought him into politics and motivated him even when he lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Azamgarh to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

