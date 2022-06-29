Left Menu

Bulgaria's Socialists say they will not back another Petkov-led government

Bulgaria's Socialists, allies in the outgoing coalition government of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, said on Wednesday they would not back a new Petkov-led Cabinet, angry with the expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats. The Socialists' position could bring the European Union and NATO member state closer in the autumn to holding fresh elections, the fourth since April 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 22:54 IST
Bulgaria's Socialists say they will not back another Petkov-led government

Bulgaria's Socialists, allies in the outgoing coalition government of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, said on Wednesday they would not back a new Petkov-led Cabinet, angry with the expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats.

The Socialists' position could bring the European Union and NATO member state closer in the autumn to holding fresh elections, the fourth since April 2021. The Russia-friendly Socialists called the expulsion of the diplomats over suspected espionage unacceptable.

"We are putting on hold any talks with the PP party for forming a new government," Socialist leader and outgoing deputy premier Kornelia Ninova said. "The decision to expel 70 Russian diplomats is unprecedented ... For us it is completely unacceptable," she said.

Ninova said Petkov has made the decision to expel the Russians without government approval and that her party could return to the negotiating table for a new coalition government with PP if Petkov is not nominated as prime minister. President Rumen Radev, at odds with the outgoing reformist premier, declined to comment on the expulsions, saying he lacked detailed information, but expressed hope that Petkov had considered the consequences.

Speaking ahead of a closed hearing at the parliament on the expulsions, Petkov said the decision was taken following a sitting of the country's security council on June 9 and three reports from the intelligence services from May and June. "There is some kind of misunderstanding. The decision of what happened is not mine," Petkov told reporters.

His ruling PP party is trying to muster a majority for a new government after his Cabinet was ousted in a no-confidence motion last week, but analysts were sceptical he could succeed, even before the Socialists' decision. Following the invasion of Ukraine, Petkov has taken an unusually strong stance against Russia for a country that has cultural, religious and historical ties with Russia and long been a draw for Russian tourists.

He did not comment on the Socialists' position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoil hits dealmaking; Omicron sub-variants BA.4, and BA.5 make up more than 50% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens shelves pharmacy Boots' sale as market turmoi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022