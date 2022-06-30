Left Menu

Britain launches assessment of Scottish government funding

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:52 IST
Kate Forbes Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The British and Scottish governments have commissioned an independent assessment into how funding for Scotland's devolved government is calculated, as part of a broader review of Scotland's fiscal framework, the government said on Thursday.

"The forthcoming review of the Fiscal Framework is an opportunity to consider the future of Scotland's funding arrangements in the interests of fairness, accountability, and sound governance," Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Economy Kate Forbes said in a statement.

