Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra chief minister
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will be the new chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.
The dramatic announcement came after Fadnavis and Shinde met Governor B S Koshyari at Raj Bhavan.
It was considered a foregone conclusion that Fadnavis will become the CM for the third time, in alliance with the Shinde-led Sena rebels.
Fadnavis said Shinde will be sworn in as CM at Raj Bhavan at 7.30 pm on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
