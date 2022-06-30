Left Menu

Japan minister: agreed with new Philippine leader Ukraine invasion is outrage

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-06-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 17:25 IST
Japan minister: agreed with new Philippine leader Ukraine invasion is outrage
Yoshimasa Hayashi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday he agreed with new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is an "outrage" that should not be tolerated anywhere in the world.

"We shared a view that Russian invasion of Ukraine is an outrage that shakes the core of the international order, and that unilaterally changing the status quo by force should not be tolerated in any region," Hayashi said.

Hayashi made the comment to reporters after making a courtesy call on Marcos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022