Yashwant Sinha arrives in Chennai, to meet Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Yashwant Sinha, presidential candidate of opposition parties, arrived in Chennai on Thursday to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin and elected representatives of the DMK-led alliance to seek support for his candidature. Sinha is slated to meet Stalin and elected representatives at the DMK office around 5 pm.

He arrived at Chennai International Airport from Trivandrum in Kerala. He was received by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Tamil Nadu ministers Ma. Subramanian and PK Sekar Babu. Sinha is slated to go to Raipur on July 1. Voting for presidential elections will take place on July 18 and votes will be counted on July 21.

Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination papers on Monday. Sinha was named as the common Opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21. Sinha was earlier with the BJP but he left the party in 2018. Opposition parties have formed an 11-member campaign committee to steer the nationwide campaign of their presidential poll candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday said that party MPs will cast their vote in the presidential election on July 18 in the West Bengal legislative assembly instead of the facilities created in Parliament. "All TMC MPs will vote for Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election to be held on July 18 in West Bengal instead of Lok Sabha," Sudip Bandyopadhyay told ANI..

"Election Commission has given the option to all MPs that they can vote for the presidential candidate either in the Parliament or in their states," he said, noting that this option has been there in the past also. (ANI)

