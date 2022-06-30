'Kuchh din to tairiye Gorakhpur mein': Akhilesh's jibe on waterlogging in Yogi's constituency
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Thursday invoked a famous Gujarat tourism tagline to attack Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over waterlogging in his Gorakhpur assembly constituency. His obvious reference was to the BJP-ruled Gujarats famous tourism tagline of Kuchh din to Gujaro Gujarat mein spend some days in Gujarat.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Thursday invoked a famous Gujarat tourism tagline to attack Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over waterlogging in his Gorakhpur assembly constituency. Yadav shared on social media pictures showing waterlogged stretches at Rapti complex, a bus station in Rapti Nagar and at the power corporation's executive engineer's office at Rapti Nagar following Wednesday rains. ''Decorated with the lakes of development under the BJP rule…this is the BJP's pond of corruption -- 'Jal Nagar' Gorakhpur. The Gorakhpur tourism is inviting you saying: Kuchh din to tairiye Gorakhpur mein. (Swim in Gorakhpur for a few days),'' he tweeted with the pictures. His obvious reference was to the BJP-ruled Gujarat's famous tourism tagline of ''Kuchh din to Gujaro Gujarat mein'' (spend some days in Gujarat). CM Yogi Adityanath represents Gorakhpur constituency in the state assembly.
