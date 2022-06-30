Terror outfits behind Udaipur killing: CM Bommai

Left Menu

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Udaipur killing is an inhuman and dastardly act and pointed out that terrorist outfits behind this killing.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:12 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Udaipur killing is an inhuman and dastardly act and pointed out that terrorist outfits behind this killing. The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. A man was beheaded by two men in Udaipur's Maldas street area that took place in broad daylight on June 28. He had shared a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma a few days ago.

Speaking to media persons, Bommai said that it is an act of terror. There is a larger international conspiracy behind it. It needs to be exposed and the guilty should be hanged. The Rajasthan Government should conduct a thorough investigation and punish the perpetrators of this heinous act. Reacting to reports about the Union Home ministry seeking documents from the Contractors Association on the alleged commission in tenders issue, Bommai said, "I have no information about it. Let them provide the documents, no problem. The probe would be conducted on the Prime Minister's directive."

Replying to a question on BT Lalitha Naik's demand not to hold a test for recruitment of PSIs, Bommai said, "Let the investigation be completed first. I have conveyed this very clearly." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

